Augusta Prep golfer Mia Sessa signs with Yale University

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – From one prestigious institution to another, Wednesday was a big day for Augusta Prep senior Mia Sessa as she gave her official commitment to play golf at Yale University next year.

Mia has 5 wins on the Southeastern Junior Tour and nine top 10 finishes on the AJGA. During her high school career, she has also won the 2019 and 2021 GISA region championships along with a pair of state titles.

In the classroom, she takes all honors classes and maintains a 4.3 gpa. Attending a Ivy League school was always one of her dreams, it’s just an added bonus that her golfing career will continue at a prestigious D-I program.

” It’s amazing, it’s been a huge dream and Augusta Prep has always been so supportive of me and my golf tournaments by letting me leave early for school,” said Mia. I feel a really great privilege to be at this school right now, and to be able to have the opportunity to continue to play at a school like Yale,” she added.