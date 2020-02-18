Augusta Prep girls make school history heading into state playoffs

This week marks the beginning of the high school basketball state playoffs for our local public school teams in South Carolina. It will be the second round for our public schools in Georgia.

In the private school divisions, the girls from Augusta Prep are making school history. The Lady Cavs won their first Georgia Independent School Association 3A Region 4 title in program history with a 37-27 win over John Milledge Academy.

The team, featuring only two seniors on the roster, enters the playoffs with a 19-7 record under head coach Myron Hunt.

“We are excited about it, I am still living off Friday night, I think we have a team that can go a little bit further,” said coach Hunt. “I am happy for the girls because some of the girls, they are home grown girls, they have been here for their whole prep career, Pre-K for some of them,” he added.

“I have been playing since my freshman year, my sister played, but never got to experience that,” said senior forward Anna Simms. “It was amazing to watch that clock run down with us winning,” she added.

Augusta Prep will host Tiftarea Academy in the first round of the GISA 3A bracket on Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

You can see the entire GISA playoff brackets at the link below.