The Augusta Prep boys tennis team claimed the GIAA 2A state championship with a 3-2 win over their rivals from Brentwood. The Cavaliers finish the season with an undefeated record at 11-0. It is the program’s first state championship in 17 years.

Augusta Prep head coach Ryan Kho, in his 14th season with the program, has coached most of his players since they were in middle school. The Cavaliers graduate four seniors from this year’s team.