Augusta Prep boys set for GISA Final Four in soccer

MARTINEZ, GA (WJBF) – The final three soccer teams remaining in the area, both the Augusta Prep boys and girls and Westminster soccer teams have made it to the GISA Final Four. The boys face the top seed Holy Spirit Prep at 2 pm on Friday in Macon, Georgia. The Lady Cavaliers face Atlanta Girls School at 8 pm.

“Now when we go up and play Holy Spirit tomorrow (Friday) they are the number one seed and it’s a step in the game we have to go out there and play our best, they are going to take advantage of whatever they can and if they find a week spot on us they’re going to try to exploit it so we’ve got to be sound,” stated boys head coach Seth Harbin.

“It’s not just been a goal of mine, but the entire team aboutwhat we can do and getting to the state finals has been a dream of the this team since we started in February,” said senior Nathan Koehler.