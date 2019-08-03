Augusta Pimento Cheese beat Lakewood 13-7 on Friday evening

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. –

The Augusta Pimento Cheese (60-49, 24-17) defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws (46-63, 17-22) by a final score of 13-7 on Friday night. The GreenJackets, who are wearing their Pimento Cheese uniforms for two games only, finished with a season high 16 hits. It was multi-hit games for Diego Rincones, Jacob Gonzalez, Franklin Labour, Shane Matheny, and Ricardo Genoves.

For the 3rd night in a row, Lakewood scored a run in the first inning. Carlos De La Cruz hit into a double-play for the BlueClaws, but it scored McCarthy Tatum from 3rd base giving Lakewood a 1-0 advantage. The Pimento Cheese responded in the home-half of the 1st inning. With two outs, back-to-back singles from Rincones and Frankie Tostado put men aboard. Gonzalez drove in both runners with a double, and the Pimento Cheese had a 2-1 lead.

Lakewood kept scoring, and in the 2nd inning, they brought home another run, this time on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Stovall. In the 3rd inning, it was two more runs for Lakewood. A walk with the bases loaded for Juan Aparicio extended the Lakewood lead to 3-2, then it was a wild pitch to score McCarthy Tatum and the lead was 4-2.

In the 4th inning, the Pimento Cheese tied it up thanks to RBI singles for Matheny and Anyesber Sivira. On the mound, Cheese starter Adam Oller retired the last seven batters he faced, and he’d strikeout the side to end his night. It was five innings for Oller, and he allowed four runs, while only three were earned.

The GreenJackets offense broke out the bats in the 6th inning. A five-run frame, with RBI’s from Genoves, Ismael Munguia, and Rincones put Augusta in front 9-4. Genoves ripped home two runs with a double into left field as he got the scoring rolling in the 6th.

In the 7th inning, Lakewood brought home a run on a wild pitch, but the Cheese scored two runs, on a wild pitch and a passed ball in the 7th to give the Pimento Cheese an 11-5 lead.

In the 8th inning, Lakewood loaded the bases with nobody out. Ryan Walker entered the game and worked out of the jam to keep the Augusta lead at 11-5. The Cheese added two more in the 8th inning as Labour and Matheny collected RBI’s to put Augusta in front 13-5.

A couple late runs for Lakewood make it 13-7, but the Jackets would hang on for their 5th consecutive series win on Friday night.