AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – Saturday at the Academy of Richmond County, Lucy C. Laney alum Zep Jasper held his first kids basketball camp for elementary to high school.

After three seasons at the College of Charleston, Jasper transferred to the University of Auburn in 2021. He helped lead the Tigers to a number overall ranking for several weeks and advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Since his basketball journey has taken him outside of the CSRA, it gives him more reason to give back to the kids of Richmond County.

” Just wanted to show kids that a camp for free having the stuff to provide for these kids and it’s been great energy in here, and I’m just proud that I got people that can help me and also be blessed that God gave me the strength to have this camp,” said Jasper.

” Now he’s back home in front of his peers, his family, his friends doing something like this giving back to his community and that’s what it’s all about,” said former T.W. Josey head girls basketball coach Jawan Bailey.

With his involvement in the community growing, other locals who are passionate about the youth stepped in to support Jasper for his first camp, such as Richmond County District 125 Representative Sheila Nelson.

” This is where it all starts on the court what matters in the classroom is important and if Zep can go off to a D-1 university like Auburn University we can go somewhere also,” said Nelson.

Jasper will use his final year of eligibility and return to the University of Auburn, where he hopes he can find his name on NBA Draft boards in 2023.