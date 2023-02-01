AUGUSTA, Ga. – Beginning with this year’s tournament, the first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel (1:30-3:30 p.m. ET) from Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans.

NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (Noon-3 p.m. ET) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 1 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament. Previously, only the final round was broadcast live.

According to a news release from Augusta National Golf Club, invitations to compete in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur were sent in January and 70 players have been confirmed for the Championship, which will be held March 29-April 1.

Each of the top 45 eligible amateurs in the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2022 have accepted invitations to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, including the last two champions, Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis, along with top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang. To see a complete list of competitors and learn more about them, click here.

Beginning the week prior to the 87th Masters Tournament, the international field will compete across 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to 30 players and ties taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday, March 31. The final round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 1 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

Jennifer Kupcho, who earned her first major championship title last year competing on the LPGA Tour, was the winner of the inaugural Championship in 2019. After the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsubasa Kajitani captured the first title for Japan at Augusta National in 2021, eight days prior to Hideki Matsuyama’s breakthrough win at the Masters Tournament. In 2022, 16-year-old Anna Davis became the event’s youngest winner after a final-round 69 at Augusta National.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out following an online ticket application process. No tickets will be available at the gates. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels (@ANWAgolf) across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.