Augusta legend Jim Dent honored with street dedication

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta’s native son, and golf legend Jim Dent will have his legacy live on at “The Patch” as the drive leading up to the Augusta Municipal golf course was named after him.

“Mr. Dent if you read his history and the things that he had to go through to pursue his love and passion for golf are just amazing,” said Ed Tarver. “Just his accomplishments and what he’s done not only for the city of Augusta but for the game of golf is just tremendous”.

In attendance were Dents’ family along with many friends and colleagues who admire what he means to golf in Augusta.

” We want to make sure that people understand his commitment to the community his commitment to not only sports leadership through the game of golf but to Augusta’s future,” said Augusta’s mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

Dent who spent his early years as a caddie, eventually went on to win 12 PGA championships on the PGA Champions Tour.

” Great feeling you don’t know how great and honored I feel the feeling that you become to somebody recognize you besides yourself,” said Dent.