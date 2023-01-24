The Augusta Jaguars and USC Aiken Pacers will play the next chapter of their basketball rivalry with a men’s and women’s doubleheader on Wednesday, January 25 beginning at 5:30 pm at the Convocation Center in Aiken, South Carolina.

The Jaguars are coming off their first Peach Belt Conference loss, falling to Flagler on Saturday, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. The Jags fell from No. 6 to No. 9 in the NABC DII poll. The Pacers are 13-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play. A win over their ranked rivals would go a long way to grabbing a spot in the PBC Tournament.

“We gotta make sure that we come into Augusta tomorrow and we gotta be prepared,” said USCA head coach Mark Vanderslice. “We gotta know how to handle their strategy. You know we talk about strategy to be important, but when you do play opponents like Augusta, more than just strategy comes into play. It’s about mental focus, being laser focused, not over hyped because I think when your energetic instead of focused, it takes away from the intensity of how the game is played,” he added.

The last time the Lady Pacers and Lady Jags met, Augusta won an overtime thriller, 65-63 in the Convocation Center. USCA head coach Mark Miller says he has a young team that is starting to come together, and Wednesday night will be a great opportunity to get a confidence boosting win.

“It always is, it’s going to be a great atmosphere against a well coached team Augusta has,” said Miller. “We are the same way, we are coming together. They are on a little bit of a win streak and we are struggling a little bit, but it’s always going to be a great game, it’s been a great game since I have been here every night and it will be a fun atmosphere for sure,” he added.