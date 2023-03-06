INDIANAPOLIS, IND — The Peach Belt Conference took half of all available spots with four teams advancing to the NCAA Tournament as announced by the national office on Sunday night. Augusta University is the #1 seed and will host the NCAA Southeast Regional beginning next Saturday, March 11, at Christenberry Fieldhouse on the Augusta campus. USC Aiken, Lander and North Georgia also advanced.

The Jaguars won their second straight PBC Tournament championship earlier on Sunday and will host the NCAA Regional for the second year in a row. Augusta, who made a run to the national championship game a year ago, enters the NCAAs with a 26-5 overall record and will face eighth-seeded Emmanuel in the opening round.

The Pacers are the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Southeast Region and will take on No. 5 Catawba. USC Aiken won the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title and is currently 22-8 on the year. It marks the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program since the 2019 campaign. USC Aiken made the NCAA Tournament in 1998, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2019. The Pacers advanced to the Elite Eight in 2013 and Final Four in 2014.

Lander, who earned the No. 6 seed will battle the No. 3 Lincoln Memorial in the first round of the NCAA Southeast Regional. The Bearcats have gone 22-9 overall this season along with going 12-6 in the PBC. Lander finished as the No. 4 seed in the PBC Tournament and advanced to the PBC Finals where they fell to No. 2 seed Augusta.

North Georgia will make their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. North Georgia finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 20-7 overall record marking the first 20-win season in the NCAA era. UNG will be the #7 seed and take on second-seeded UNC Pembroke in the opening round.

Further details on the regional including game times will be announced on Monday.

2023 NCAA Southeast Regional

#1 Augusta vs. #8 Emmanuel

#2 UNC Pembroke vs. #7 North Georgia

#3 Lincoln Memorial vs. #6 Lander

#4 USC Aiken vs. #5 Catawba

