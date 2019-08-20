Augusta Jaguars release 2019 women’s basketball schedule

The Augusta University women’s basketball team and head coach Millette Green released the 2019-20 schedule on Monday in preparation for the new season that begins in early November.

“We have added three new opponents from last season,” Green said. “Our non-conference schedule is comprised of different playing styles that will help prepare us for the highly competitive Peach Belt Conference.”

Entering her third season as head coach of the Jaguars, Millette Green returns four players – including Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Asia Harrison. Green also signed seven new student-athletes for 2019-20.

The new schedule features 28 scheduled games and 13 home games in Christenberry Fieldhouse. AU hosts two single games and 11 doubleheaders with the men’s team.

The year kicks off at Southern Wesleyan University in Central, S.C. Nov. 9-10. Augusta takes on Barton College to start the season Nov. 9 and meets Southern Wesleyan Nov. 10. The Jaguars make their 2019-20 home debut in Christenberry Fieldhouse on Nov. 16 when Queens visits, before hosting Clark Atlanta on Nov. 23.

After a tip to Benedict on Nov. 26, AU plays back-to-back road games, Nov. 29-30, in Petersburg, Va., on the campus of Virginia State. The Jags meet Shaw on Nov. 29 and Virginia State Nov. 30.

Augusta enjoys a three game home stint with Paine College (Dec. 7), Georgia Southwestern (Dec. 19) to begin Peach Belt Conference play, and Flagler (Dec. 21). The first in-conference road action takes place when the Jags travel to Clayton State in Morrow, Ga., on Jan. 4, Lander in Greenwood, S.C., on Jan. 8, and Young Harris in Young Harris, Ga., on Jan. 11.

Augusta hosts Francis Marion on Jan. 15, before returning to the road with trips to UNC Pembroke in Pembroke, N.C. on Jan. 18 and Columbus State in Columbus, Ga., on Jan. 20. The North Georgia Nighthawks make a midweek stop to Augusta on Jan. 22 and then AU heads to Milledgeville, Ga., to face Georgia College on Jan. 25 and rival USC Aiken in Aiken, S.C., on Jan. 29.

Back-to-back home contests open the month of February when Columbus State (Feb. 1) and Lander (Feb. 5) visit Christenberry. From there, Augusta competes in St. Augustine, Fla., against Flagler on Feb. 8 and Francis Marion in Florence, S.C., on Feb. 12. After a visit to the mountains to take on North Georgia in Dahlonega, Ga., on Feb. 19, the Jags close out the regular season with three home games.

The Jaguars host Young Harris (Feb. 22) for 2020 Homecoming, USC Aiken (Feb. 26), and Georgia College (Feb. 29) before the Peach Belt Conference Tournament begins in early March. Times and location for the conference tournament and regional have not been announced.

