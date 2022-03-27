AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJFB) – After falling in a close battle in the second half of the National Championship to Northwest Missouri State 67-58, Augusta returned back to the CSRA with their heads held high and a warm welcome from fans, faculty and students.
