AUGUSTA, Ga – Augusta University baseball’s effort to come back from down four runs in the ninth inning came up just short, as they fell 7-6 to Erskine College on Tuesday. The Jaguars scored four runs in the final inning in the comeback attempt. Augusta is now 1-3 while Erskine moves to 3-1 for the season.

After the visiting team opened with a single run in the 1st inning, a triple from Pat Galvin plated Koby Ayala .

AU captured the lead in the second inning off a Mike Morrison hit a solo homer.

Erskine College took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning.

Augusta carded four runs in the ninth inning. The Jaguars’ big inning was driven by a groundout by Harrison Aulds , a single by Michael Morrison, and a single by Jared Martin .

Britt Kelly (0-2) tossed five innings for Augusta, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three.

Brian Trepanier pitched 1.2 innings in relief before Turner Sircy , Jasper Dubberly , and Logan Howell all saw time on the mound.

AU tallied eight hits. Mike Morrison and Pat Galvin each managed two hits to lead Augusta.

Augusta returns to action on Saturday Feb 11, starting a three-game non-conference series against UVA Wise.

