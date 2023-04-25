SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Augusta Jaguars shot a 6-under par 282 in the opening round of the 2023 Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships on Tuesday to open up an eight-stroke lead after 18 holes at the Hill Country Golf Club.

Individual leader Stefan Jacobs lit up the front nine, going 6-under and closing that side with three birdies and an eagle. He finished the day with a 6-under par 66 and leads Southeastern’s Charlie Forster by two strokes in the race for the individual title.
Eight players in the 50-player field shot under par with five more at even par under cloudy skies in the Hill Country.
New Orleans and Lamar are tied for second place at 2-over par 290, followed closely by UIW at 3-over par 291. Both Lion teams – A&M-Commerce and Southeastern – are tied for fifth at 4-over par 292.
Francis Marion is in seventh at 10-over par 298, Bryant is eighth at 12-over par 300, followed by Nicholls in ninth at 13-over par 301 and HCU in 10th at 18-over par 306.
The tournament continues on Wednesday with the important second round, with tee times starting at 8 a.m.
TEAM SCORES

PlSchoolScoreTo Par
1Augusta282-6
2New Orleans290+2
Lamar290+2
4UIW291+3
5A&M-Commerce292+4
Southeastern292+4
7Francis Marion298+10
8Bryant300+12
9Nicholls301+13
10HCU306+18

INDIVIDUAL TOP 25

PlPlayerSchoolScoreTo Par
1Stefan JacobsAugusta66-6
2Charlie ForsterSoutheastern68-4
3Behn HeynsAugusta69-3
4Angel GuerraUIW70-2
5Braxton KuntzNicholls71-1
Grayson GilbertNew Orleans71-1
Hugo HellmanLamar71-1
Carl HardinLamar71-1
9Simon HaasA&M-Commerce72E
Mason GhidinaHCU72E
Joe BuenfeldUIW72E
Jacob LindhLamar72E
Hampus WijkstromAugusta72E
14Nathan McCullochA&M – Commerce73+1
Kittiphong PhaithuncharoensukA&M – Commerce73+1
Mason RobertsNew Orleans73+1
Michael LandrySoutheastern73+1
Ken-Marten SooUIW73+1
Henry AugensteinNew Orleans73+1
Ryan FultonNew Orleans73+1
Mitchell VanceFrancis Marion73+1
Grant SellersFrancis Marion73+1
23Patrick GalleherBryant74+2
Tyler DupuisBryant74+2
Chance MulliganA&M – Commerce74+2

