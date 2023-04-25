SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Augusta Jaguars shot a 6-under par 282 in the opening round of the 2023 Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships on Tuesday to open up an eight-stroke lead after 18 holes at the Hill Country Golf Club.

Individual leader Stefan Jacobs lit up the front nine, going 6-under and closing that side with three birdies and an eagle. He finished the day with a 6-under par 66 and leads Southeastern’s Charlie Forster by two strokes in the race for the individual title.

Eight players in the 50-player field shot under par with five more at even par under cloudy skies in the Hill Country.

New Orleans and Lamar are tied for second place at 2-over par 290, followed closely by UIW at 3-over par 291. Both Lion teams – A&M-Commerce and Southeastern – are tied for fifth at 4-over par 292.

Francis Marion is in seventh at 10-over par 298, Bryant is eighth at 12-over par 300, followed by Nicholls in ninth at 13-over par 301 and HCU in 10th at 18-over par 306.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with the important second round, with tee times starting at 8 a.m.

TEAM SCORES

Pl School Score To Par 1 Augusta 282 -6 2 New Orleans 290 +2 Lamar 290 +2 4 UIW 291 +3 5 A&M-Commerce 292 +4 Southeastern 292 +4 7 Francis Marion 298 +10 8 Bryant 300 +12 9 Nicholls 301 +13 10 HCU 306 +18

INDIVIDUAL TOP 25

Pl Player School Score To Par 1 Stefan Jacobs Augusta 66 -6 2 Charlie Forster Southeastern 68 -4 3 Behn Heyns Augusta 69 -3 4 Angel Guerra UIW 70 -2 5 Braxton Kuntz Nicholls 71 -1 Grayson Gilbert New Orleans 71 -1 Hugo Hellman Lamar 71 -1 Carl Hardin Lamar 71 -1 9 Simon Haas A&M-Commerce 72 E Mason Ghidina HCU 72 E Joe Buenfeld UIW 72 E Jacob Lindh Lamar 72 E Hampus Wijkstrom Augusta 72 E 14 Nathan McCulloch A&M – Commerce 73 +1 Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk A&M – Commerce 73 +1 Mason Roberts New Orleans 73 +1 Michael Landry Southeastern 73 +1 Ken-Marten Soo UIW 73 +1 Henry Augenstein New Orleans 73 +1 Ryan Fulton New Orleans 73 +1 Mitchell Vance Francis Marion 73 +1 Grant Sellers Francis Marion 73 +1 23 Patrick Galleher Bryant 74 +2 Tyler Dupuis Bryant 74 +2 Chance Mulligan A&M – Commerce 74 +2

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS