SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Augusta Jaguars shot a 6-under par 282 in the opening round of the 2023 Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championships on Tuesday to open up an eight-stroke lead after 18 holes at the Hill Country Golf Club.
Individual leader Stefan Jacobs lit up the front nine, going 6-under and closing that side with three birdies and an eagle. He finished the day with a 6-under par 66 and leads Southeastern’s Charlie Forster by two strokes in the race for the individual title.
Eight players in the 50-player field shot under par with five more at even par under cloudy skies in the Hill Country.
New Orleans and Lamar are tied for second place at 2-over par 290, followed closely by UIW at 3-over par 291. Both Lion teams – A&M-Commerce and Southeastern – are tied for fifth at 4-over par 292.
Francis Marion is in seventh at 10-over par 298, Bryant is eighth at 12-over par 300, followed by Nicholls in ninth at 13-over par 301 and HCU in 10th at 18-over par 306.
The tournament continues on Wednesday with the important second round, with tee times starting at 8 a.m.
TEAM SCORES
|Pl
|School
|Score
|To Par
|1
|Augusta
|282
|-6
|2
|New Orleans
|290
|+2
|Lamar
|290
|+2
|4
|UIW
|291
|+3
|5
|A&M-Commerce
|292
|+4
|Southeastern
|292
|+4
|7
|Francis Marion
|298
|+10
|8
|Bryant
|300
|+12
|9
|Nicholls
|301
|+13
|10
|HCU
|306
|+18
INDIVIDUAL TOP 25
|Pl
|Player
|School
|Score
|To Par
|1
|Stefan Jacobs
|Augusta
|66
|-6
|2
|Charlie Forster
|Southeastern
|68
|-4
|3
|Behn Heyns
|Augusta
|69
|-3
|4
|Angel Guerra
|UIW
|70
|-2
|5
|Braxton Kuntz
|Nicholls
|71
|-1
|Grayson Gilbert
|New Orleans
|71
|-1
|Hugo Hellman
|Lamar
|71
|-1
|Carl Hardin
|Lamar
|71
|-1
|9
|Simon Haas
|A&M-Commerce
|72
|E
|Mason Ghidina
|HCU
|72
|E
|Joe Buenfeld
|UIW
|72
|E
|Jacob Lindh
|Lamar
|72
|E
|Hampus Wijkstrom
|Augusta
|72
|E
|14
|Nathan McCulloch
|A&M – Commerce
|73
|+1
|Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk
|A&M – Commerce
|73
|+1
|Mason Roberts
|New Orleans
|73
|+1
|Michael Landry
|Southeastern
|73
|+1
|Ken-Marten Soo
|UIW
|73
|+1
|Henry Augenstein
|New Orleans
|73
|+1
|Ryan Fulton
|New Orleans
|73
|+1
|Mitchell Vance
|Francis Marion
|73
|+1
|Grant Sellers
|Francis Marion
|73
|+1
|23
|Patrick Galleher
|Bryant
|74
|+2
|Tyler Dupuis
|Bryant
|74
|+2
|Chance Mulligan
|A&M – Commerce
|74
|+2
COURTESY AU ATHLETICS