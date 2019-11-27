Augusta Jaguars fall to Benedict Lady Tigers, 78-34

Columbia, S.C. – The Augusta University women’s basketball team fell to Benedict in a non-conference game 78-34. The Jags are now 2-3 on the season while the Tigers move to 5-1.

Crystal Corely was the top offensive performer for Augusta, netting seven points in the contest. Mechella Davis shot 75% from the field while Kiera Howard went five-of-six from the charity stripe.

Jaelyn Autman and Stella Logbognon each led the way in rebounds for the Jags with six on the night. In the blocking department, Augusta was led by Davis and Howard who each managed a pair

As a team the squad shot 10-of-57 from the field with one three-pointer on 12 shots. The team shot a respectable 13-for-19 form the free throw line and notched 33 rebounds in total.

Augusta returns to action when they take on Shaw at the Virginia State Thanksgiving Tournament in Petersburg, Va. Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

