EVANSVILLE, IN –The Augusta University men’s basketball defeated Indiana University (PA) 76-61 the NCAA Division II Final Four to advance to the national championship game.



Ja’Queze Kirby started the game with a bang, forcing a turnover, carding a steal, and dunking for the first points of the night.



The Jaguars built their largest lead of the first half, when Darren Lucas-White hit a three-pointer with 8:31 left to give the Jags a 21-17 lead. After a tight first half, both teams went to the locker room dead-locked at 32.



Kirby would again start the scoring in the second period for Augusta, after catching an inbounds pass from Tyree Myers for a lay in. AU opened up a seven point lead with just under 15 minutes to play.



Down the stretch in the second half, Tyshaun Crawford showed his dominance in the paint. He finished a perfect 12-12 from the field, carding 25 points and 14 rebounds. Crawford set the Elite Eight FG% record in a single game with 100% (12-12) Ja’Queze Kirby also added 16 points and 5 rebounds.

The Jaguars will take on Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at 3pm ET. The game will be aired on CBS.

