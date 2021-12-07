Augusta Jaguars climb to No. 8 in latest DII national rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team continued its ascent in the most recent NCAA National Rankings, released by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday afternoon. After being ranked No. 10 last week, two big wins over Claflin and Allen catapulted the Jags to a No. 8 ranking. #8 Augusta takes on College of Coastal Georgia this Saturday at 4:00pm for the Prostate Cancer Awareness Game.





From Head Coach Dip Metress

” Out of 300 plus D2 teams it looks like there are only 13 undefeated teams left. Let’s keep riding this Jaguar wave.”



The NABC released the poll for the 3rd time this season and Augusta climbed two spots in the rankings, after defeating both Claflin and Allen this week. Augusta is now 7-0 for the season and remain the only PBC School ranked in the top 25.



Tyshaun Crawford led scoring with 20 points in AU’s 77-53 defeat of Claflin. Darren-Lucas White, David Viti , and John Whitehead III all carded double-figures during the game.



On Sat Dec 4, Augusta bested Allen by an unprecedented 87 points to win 126-39. Ja’Queze Kirby went 9-for-10 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc for 23 points. Miguel Arnold was 6-for-9 from three point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line for 20 points. Senior Troy Cracknell was almost perfect, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range to add 14 points. Six different Jaguars notched double-figures in the contest.



Tyshaun Crawford , Darren Lucas-White , and Troy Cracknell , Miguel Arnold , and Ja’Queze Kirby now all average over 10 points per game through the first seven games of the season. Augusta has the 3rd best scoring margin in the country to go along with the 3rd best field-goal percentage defense









National Association of Basketball Coaches

NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Rankings

December 7, 2021 (Regular Season Poll #3)



Record Points Last

1. Lubbock Christian, Texas 7-0 398 1

2. Northwest Missouri State 8-1 384 2

3. Mercyhurst, Pa. 7-0 361 3

4. West Texas A&M 10-1 334 5

5. Nova Southeastern, Fla. 5-0 332 6

6. Indiana, Pa. 7-0 328 7

7. Chico State, Calif. 7-0 317 8

8. Augusta, Ga. 7-0 291 10

9. Queens (N.C.) 7-1 233 4

10. West Liberty, W.Va. 7-1 212 14

11. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 7-1 208 15

12. Barry, Fla. 7-0 195 22

13. Cal State San Bernardino 7-1 169 11

14. Dominican, N.Y. 8-0 158 24

15. Hillsdale, Mich. 6-1 155 16

16. Embry-Riddle, Fla. 9-1 148 18

17. Fairmont State, W.Va. 6-1 129 9

18. Angelo State, Texas 7-1 119 12

19. Truman State, Mo. 6-2 111 20

20. Ferris State, Mich. 7-1 98 23

21. Union, Tenn. 8-0 86 NR

22. Minnesota Duluth 9-0 81 NR

23. Cal State San Marcos 7-0 70 NR

24. Grand Valley State, Mich. 6-1 66 13

25. Minnesota State 7-1 53 17



Records through games of Dec. 5, 2021.

Last ranking is from Nov. 30, 2021 poll.



First place votes – Lubbock Christian (14), Northwest Missouri State (2).



Others receiving votes: Upper Iowa 35, Augustana (S.D.) 24, Georgia College 12, Cal Poly Pomona 11, Emmanuel (Ga.) 10, Flagler (Fla.) 9, Stonehill (Mass.) 8, Biola (Calif.) 7, Columbus State (Ga.) 7, UCCS (Colo.) 7, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 5, UNC Pembroke 5, Charleston (W.Va.) 4, MSU Denver (Colo.) 2, Pace (N.Y.) 1, Regis (Colo.) 1, Texas-Tyler 1.



Dropped out: Upper Iowa (19), Cal Poly Pomona (21), Miles (25).

