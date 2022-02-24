The No. 10 Augusta University men’s basketball program climbed to the top spot Wednesday in the NCAA’s Southeast Region when the second region poll of the season was released from the association’s national headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind.

With their move to the top spot in the poll, the Jaguars bolstered their chances of playing host to the NCAA Regional Tournament March 12, 13, and 15. The NCAA Division II Elite Eight returns to Evansville, Indiana. Games will be played March 22, 24 and 26. The selection show will be March 6

From Head Coach Dip Metress

“Our number one ranking has largely to due with how tough the Peach Belt league is and the strength of our out of conference schedule. With one regular season game left our goal is close out the regular season with a win”

Ranked No. 10 in the nation, AU is one of five Peach Belt Conference schools to appear in the regional rankings, joining No. 4 Flagler, No. 5 Georgia College, No. 8 USC Aiken and No. 9 Columbus State.

Lincoln Memorial of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC), jumped to the No. 2 spot. No. 3 also jumped two positions in the poll. UNC Pembroke is the lone Conference Carolina School



The top eight teams in the final Southeast Region poll of the regular season will earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament. If Augusta maintains its top spot, it will be the host site for the NCAA Southeast Region Tournament.

The Jaguars wrap up their regular-season schedule on Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Clayton State. Game time is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Augusta will host the first round of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Tuesday March 1st at 7:00pm in Christenberry Fieldhouse

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS