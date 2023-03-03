AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Jags got a big win over Columbus State 88-67 and are headed to the Championship game. After leading 40-28 at the half, the Jaguars found their rhythm and lead by as many as 29 points late in the game.

Three Augusta players scored in double figures including game-high scorer Tyshaun Crawford who had 23 points. Freshman Chris Britt contributed to the big win as well with 14 points, and Miguel Arnold tacked on 12.

With the win, the Jaguars will take on Lander in the Championship game. That matchup will be played on Saturday at 1pm inside Christenberry Fieldhouse.