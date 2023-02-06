AUGUSTA, Ga – Tyshaun Crawford led the 14th-ranked Jaguars to a pair of wins last week. The senior center from Griffin, Ga., averaged 29 points per game while shooting 77% from the field. He scored 23 on 11-for-14 shooting as the Jags beat #21 North Georgia 80-76, adding seven rebounds. He then exploded for a season-high 35 points, hitting 12 of 16 from the field, in a win over Georgia College. The 35 is the second-most in a single game in the PBC this season. He added five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in that contest. Crawford leads the PBC and is ranked 13th in NCAA Division II in scoring. He also leads the league and is third nationally in field goal percentage.

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS