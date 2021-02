AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Invitations to the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur have been accepted by 85 of the world's top women amateur players.

The tournament takes place the week before the 85th Masters Golf Tournament, with the first two rounds taking place on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 at Champions Retreat Golf Club. On April 2, the players will attend a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, followed by the final round on April 3.