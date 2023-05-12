The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, were thrilled to be able to spend time on Friday morning at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG). For the first time since 2019, hospital and team protocols enabled players and staff to spend time speaking with young patients, hearing their stories, and bringing cheer and smiles from the field to the facility.

Nine GreenJackets players attended on Friday morning, splitting off into two groups. “We’re thrilled to be able to resume these visits,” said GreenJackets Marketing Coordinator Caoilinn Gallagher. “Community engagement is important to us, and being able to be at CHOG in person is tremendous for everyone involved. Augusta University Health is a founding partner and we are pleased to continue our relationship.” This outing constituted the largest group of external visitors since the onset of the pandemic.

“They are the strongest people we know,” said GreenJackets player Owen Murphy. “When you walk in there and see them smile, it really puts a lot of things into context,” echoed Nick Clarno. “Being able to give back to the community and spend time with these kids really made us remember who has the hard job. We’re so fortunate to be able to play this game, and any chance we have to give back is a blessing for us,” said Spencer Schwellenbach.

Indeed, Schwellenbach, Clarno, Murphy, and the whole GreenJackets team will be donning special edition jerseys on Sunday, June 11th, when the GreenJackets host Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day at SRP Park. Specialty jerseys from that game will be auctioned off in person and online to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. For tickets to that contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), visit bit.ly/June11Jersey.

The GreenJackets are in action this weekend at SRP Park against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), playing Friday at 7:05, Saturday at 6:35, and Sunday at 1:35. For tickets and information on promotions and giveaways, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS