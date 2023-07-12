NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Augusta GreenJackets, Atlanta Braves Single-A affiliate, announced their schedule of planned events for their homestand against Fredericksburg Nationals July 18 through July 23 at SRP Park.

The first pitch begins at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. July 18 through July 21.

On Saturday, July 22, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6 :05 p.m. Gates open at noon on Sunday, July 23 and the first pitch is at 1:35 p.m.

Below are the details for each of the game days:

July 18:

As part of “First Responders Tuesday,” police, EMS and fire officials can receive a $2 discount on tickets. SweetWater Brewing Company will also have a special collector’s edition of their cups available on that day.

July 19:

Watch the GreenJackets sport their special edition “Warrior Wednesday” jerseys which will later be auctioned to raise money for the CSRA Alliance for Ford Gordon. During the game, fans will have the opportunity to play baseball bingo to win memorabilia and prizes presented by Comfort Keepers. There will also be a “Corona Bucket Special” at the main entrance of SRP park. The GreenJackets welcomes fans aged 60 or older to participate in the Silver Jackets Program for discounted games on Wednesdays. More information can be found HERE.

July 20:

The sky will light up over SRP Park on Thursday with a fireworks show presented by Tri-Star Contractors. “College Night” will also invite fans to wear purple and orange fear representing Death Valley. As part of Thirsty Thursday, patrons can drink drafts at a discounted price.

July 21:

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Spencer Strider GreenJackets bobblehead, presented by Bridgestone. “Feature Friday,” will also serve special food and drink for the game. Fans can expect to see the players wearing red jerseys and navy hats to celebrate the GreenJackets afflation with the Atlanta Braves as part of the park’s “Braves Buzzfest.”

July 22:

The GreenJackets will recognize military service with “Military Appreciation Night” on Saturday. Military members, veterans and families will be provided free entry with a valid ID. The “White Claw Pre-Game Concert” featuring Adam Harris Thompson will be at 4:30 p.m. to

5:30 p.m. at the concourse. Braves organist Matthew Kaminski will also make an appearance on that evening.

July 23:

Fans can “Stuff The Bus” on Sunday, as part of the annual back-to school drive in the CSRA. School supplies including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, folders, glue sticks, etc., are accepted. Children aged 12 and under can get in free for “Princess Day,” as community organizations present the 2023 Jr. Jackets Kids club. “Bark in the Park,” presented by Hollywood Feed, will welcome fans to bring their dogs with them to the ball game. Sahlen Hot Dogs will serve meals on that day, with special deals for kids.

More information on the Jr. Jackets Kids Club can be found HERE.

Those wanting to purchase tickets or learn more about the GreenJackets and their upcoming events can click HERE or visit their social media pages.