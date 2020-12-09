Augusta GreenJackets invited to become Atlanta Braves Affiliate

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech shot 62.1 percent from the field in the second half and forced 21 turnovers for the game on its way to a dominant 79-62 victory over No. 20 Kentucky on Sunday evening at State Farm Arena in Downtown Atlanta.

Georgia Tech was led by senior forward Moses Wright, who tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in the triumph. Wright topped the 20-point plateau and led the Yellow Jackets in scoring for the third time in three games this season and, at 24.0 points per game, leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring.