Augusta GreenJackets invited to become Atlanta Braves Affiliate

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Atlanta Braves have invited the Augusta GreenJackets to be the organization’s new Low-A affiliate beginning in 2021.
“With this invitation, the GreenJackets are officially on the path to being affiliated with the Atlanta Braves. This has been a long process, and we gratefully await the official Professional Development License Agreement so we can finalize this partnership and complete what is a truly historic event for sports in the CSRA. Never before has this market had ties directly to our truest home team, the Atlanta Braves. We couldn’t dream of a team we would want to affiliate with more. Thanks to the vision and leadership of North Augusta, SRP Park should soon be home to the Braves’ top prospects, and fans can see the future of the Braves right here on the river for years to come.”Jeff Eiseman, President & Partner, Augusta GreenJackets
“The Atlanta Braves are thrilled to extend an invitation to the Augusta GreenJackets to become a Class A affiliate within our player development system. The prospect of welcoming the greater Augusta region as an official part of Braves Country is an exciting day for our organization. The GreenJackets are a tremendous organization and SRP Park is a state-of-the-art facility that will be a true asset in helping develop our minor-league players.”Braves Executive Vice President of Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning Chip Moore
