NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – SRP Park will be giving away a Spencer Strider bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans in attendance at Friday’s game on April 21st.

Fans will not want to miss this collectible since Strider has made such a name for himself within the braves organization. Broadcaster Nathan Strauss tells us that this bobblehead is extra special because “Spencer Strider was the first player to debut with the Braves after the Greenjackets became affiliates back in 2021.”

The bobblehead shows Strider in a pitching position and features his famous mustache. The first thing you notice is that it has the mustache,” exclaims Strauss, “it’s been his signature look and…. it’s a nice little detail that got included.”

Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm game so get there early for a chance at scoring a Spencer Strider bobblehead!