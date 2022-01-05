Augusta falls short in overtime to Bobcats, 44-42

Augusta, Ga– The Augusta University women’s basketball team lost a tight 42-44 contest to the visiting Georgia College Bobcats Wednesday evening. . Augusta moves to 8-3, 1-1 in PBC play while Georgia College improves to 5-7, 2-1 inside conference play.

Both teams got off to a slow offensive start in the first two quarters of the matchup. Georgia College would take the lead early, going an 8-2 run to start the game Back-to-back jumpers from Autumn Phillips brought the score to 8-6 to close the first quarter. Offensive struggles continued for both squads in the second period. AU held a narrow 14-12 lead going into halftime.

Scoring was almost identical in the third quarter, with AU netting 10 points to Georgia College’s 11 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter proved to be a thriller. After two made free throws put the visiting squad up three points, November Morton hit a clutch shot from beyond-the-arc to force overtime.

In overtime, Georgia College led by as many as four, but the contest stayed tight throughout the five minutes. A missed layup by the Jags seconds left to play gave Georgia College to 44-42 victory.