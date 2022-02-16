Augusta defeats Pacers in OT thriller, 65-63

USC Aiken, SC– The Augusta University women’s basketball team beat rival USC Aiken 65-63 in an overtime thriller to complete the season sweep of the Pacers. AU is now 13-11, 6-8 in conference play while USC Aiken falls to 8-15, 4-11 in the Peach Belt.

After trailing by 8 points with 2:40 left in the first half, 2 free throw by November Morton and late bucket by Kennedi Manning put the Jaguars down 27-23 at the break.



The Pacers pressed their advantage in the third, but a steal and made jumper by November Morton sparked a 9-0 run that evened the score with 1:41 left to play. USC Aiken touted a 3 point lead until a 3 pointer from Mone Florence with 13 second left to play forced overtime. The extra five minutes were tight with neither team leading by more than 2 points. Another made 3 pointer by Mone Florence with 9 seconds left sealed the 65-63 win for AU.



November Morton led the Jags with 19 points. Mone Florence carded a season-high 17 points. Kennedi Manning posted 8 points and led the rebounding effort with 11 boards.

Augusta returns home this Saturday Feb 19 for a 1:30pm matchup against Flagler. Live Stat and video available at augustajags.com