AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – As several high school basketball teams continue to make deep post-season runs, some players are reaping the rewards of their countless hours spent working on their craft.

One of those players is Augusta Christian’s sophomore guard Elijah Crawford, who in a matter of two weeks has earned scholarship offers from Xavier University and Wichita State.

” It meant a lot it was kind of unexpected, you can’t just stop working when you get one offer. You have to keep going and try get all the offers in the world. So you have to keep going,” said Crawford.

Saturday, Crawford helped lead the Lions to a SCISA 3A state championship being the longest tenured player on the team.

He’s also has a national championship underneath his belt, as he was a focal part of ‘The Skill Factory 2024’ team that won the 15-U division in the Nike Peach Jam in July. His travel ball coach, Julius Patterson says it’s only a matter of time that more kids from the area receive the same recruitment from other division-1 programs.

” It’s bringing more exposure to other kids around here, and not just Elijah time we get college coaches to come down I-20 like, I said to see what type of talent we have around here,” said Patterson.