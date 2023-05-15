The Augusta Christian Lions are one win away from the South Carolina Independent School Association 4A state championship after taking game one over Hammond, 4-2.

The Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After Virginia Tech commit Luca Perriello reached on a single, Wilson Donnely drove a ball off the right centerfield wall to put runners at the corners. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Eric Doyon drove a pitch off the centerfield wall to bring in Perriello and Donnelly.

Hammond would get the game tied 2-2, until Augusta Christian got on the board again in the bottom of the sixth. Doyon hit one into the gap in right centerfield and Donnelly beat the throw home to score from second base. Chase Williamson would add another for the Lions later in the inning, driving home Doyon to make it 4-2.

Senior pitcher Jed Bradford was brilliant on the mound for the Lions, striking out the side in the final frame for the complete game win. Augusta Christian can wrap up the best-of-three state championship series on Tuesday in game two at Hammond. Game three would be at a neutral site on Wednesday.