New Augusta Christian head coach Chris Thomas and the Lions went on the road and spoiled the debut of new Ridge Spring-Monetta head coach Jay Brannon with a 34-18 victory. August Christian sophomore wide receiver Devin Carter got the Lions on the board first with a spectacular leaping catch over two Trojan defenders in the endzone on a throw from Wilson Donnelly. In the second quarter, Dallas Carter put the Lions up 14-0 with 25 yard catch and run on another Donnelly pass. Augusta Christian led 14-6 at the half.

On a special Thursday edition of Game Night Live, the Barnwell Warhorses and new head coach Brian Smith shutout Williston-Elko, 40-0. Barnwell’s Jayden Pinkney ran the opening kickoff back 71 yards for the Warhorses first score of the game.