Augusta betters USC Aiken, 56-46

AUGUSTA, GA (AUGUSTA ATHLETICS) –

The Augusta University Women’s Basketball team defeated the USC Aiken Pacers, 56-46, in a conference match-up Wednesday evening at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The Jags improve to 11-16 on the year and 8-11 in the Peach Belt Conference play. The Pacers fall to 14-13 overall and 9-10 in the league.

The Jags got off to a slow start and found themselves down 7-2 early in the first quarter. They were able to find their rhythm as they tied the score 10-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Jags ended the half on a 10-2 run. The Jags outscored the Pacers 16-11 in the second quarter to take a 26-21 halftime lead.

Ashleigh Boulin led the way for the Jags as she tallied 8 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first half. Stella Logbognon added 6 points of her own on 1-for-2 shooting and went 4-for-8 from the free throw line.

The third quarter saw the Jags get off to a hot start, increasing their lead throughout the period. The Jags outscored the Pacers, 17-10 in the third quarter, giving them a commanding 43-31 entering the final quarter. The Jags maintained their lead through the final buzzer. The Jags were outscored, 15-13 in the fourth quarter but held on for the win.

Kiera Howard led the way for the Jags as she scored 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting. Howard added 5 steals to her strong offensive night. Ashleigh Boulin had 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting with 4 rebounds. Cameryn Wilson stuffed the stat sheet as she tallied nine points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Jags shot 19-for-60 (31.7 percent) from the field, while the Pacers went 16-for-56 (28.6 percent) from the field. Augusta was 4-for-16 (25.0 percent) from three point range, and went 14-for-24 (58.3 percent) from the charity stripe.

The Jags are back at Christenberry Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 29 at 1:30bp.m against the Georgia College Bobcats. The game marks their regular season finale and the Jags’ senior day. 

