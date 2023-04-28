AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Arsenal Soccer Club has had a positive impact on kids for years, and now they’re reaching out to the community to find the next generation of soccer players.

“We are a travel soccer club that hosts from U9 to U18 players. We have about 500 players. We have tryouts coming up next week, May 1st, 2nd, and 4th for our academy kids, that age from 2015 to 2012, and then the following week we have our select tryouts,” said Director of Coaching Nick Edmond.

Soccer is a sport that’s all about teamwork, comradery and exercise. So all of the things that kids learn will stay with them for years.

“For them it’s life lessons, which is a big part of it, where they’re learning to have commitment not just to themselves but to their teammates, as well as learning how to deal with adversity. So when you lose a game or get injured, you’re bouncing back,” said Edmond.

Claire Miller and Nathan Layug were both a part of the program and both treasure their time at the Augusta Arsenal Soccer Club.

“I have been here ever since I was in first grade and I continued on through high school until I was eighteen. My senior year I decided to do a senior project out here with Coach Nick Edmond, and I just really enjoyed it, I loved watching the players develop, and I decided to continue on, and keep coaching, I’ve been coaching now for three years,” said Miller.

I played at Augusta Arsenal for eleven years and I enjoyed every bit of it. I started when I was in third grade and didn’t even know what soccer was, and my parents asked if I wanted to try this, and I fell in love with soccer since then and it’s a big part of who I am today,” said Layug.

The lessons the two assistant coaches learned in the program will stay with them for a lifetime, and they encourage other kids to come out and try the sport.

“With commitment I have learned to be committed to more things like school and what I want to do in my life and with teamwork I am able to work well with others,” said Miller.

“Bring them out, see if they’ll like the sport, they might fall in love with it and it might be their passion,” said Layug.