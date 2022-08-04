AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department.

According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4.

WRBLhas reached out to Auburn Police for a comment on the case and the circumstances surrounding the arrest. WRBL has reached out to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they are aware of the arrest. We will share a statement from AU when one is released.

Lee County Detention Records

Finely’s arrest comes just days after the Auburn Tiger made history as the first college football player to ink a NIL deal with Amazon selling shirts, sweatshirts, phone cases, and other merchandise from his product line.

Finley announced the Amazon partnership on his social media.

Finley began his college football career at LSU in 2020. In 2021, Finley transferred to Auburn. Auburn has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season.