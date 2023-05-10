Courtesy the Bell Ringer – written by Dylan Wilson

Led by freshman Mirabel Ting , the upstart Augusta University women advanced to the NCAA Division I national championship tournament for the firt time in program history with a fifth-place finish in the Athens Regional on Wednesday, May 10, at the UGa. Golf Course.



Augusta Head Coach Caroline Haase-Hegg



On advancing to the next round of the NCAA tournament…



“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. Weknew, coming into the week, if we took care of our business, we had a very, very good chance. As a coach, I have tried to instill belief and confidence in the girls that we don’t have to be perfect. We have to be good. We have to play our own game. The way Mirabel (Ting) played on the back nine here today was just unbelievable. She is a 17-year-old freshman. Hats off to her for stepping up on the big stage and all the girls here for doing good things this week. I am just thrilled.”



On Mirabel Ting …



“It gets you through to a national championship when you have a player like that. I am so proud of her. She has overcome a lot of adversity. She lost her father in the fall and had to go home to Malasia and didn’t get to play for us. The fact that she came back, she has worked hard and had a spring semester like she has is a testament to her.”



On what makes the team special…



“This team has been through so much starting with our really rough fall. I think we were ranked in the 150s coming into the spring semester. We came overcame a lot of adversity and built our belief and our confidence from literally the ground up. We had none. Throughout this spring, we have gotten more and more comfortable in stressful situations to a point where they have been through so much and experienced the highs and lows. They are pretty unflappable.”



Augusta University freshman Mirabel Ting



On her performance today …



“I felt like I made a good comeback yesterday and was just focused on making Nationals with the team. After I eagled No. 10, the pace just kept up, my confidence level just kept going up and my putts started to drop a little more.”



On making it to the NCAA National Championship …



“It took a lot of determination and team support. Last semester, I lost my dad, so to be playing in nationals, I

know he is proud. I am very proud for my team on making it to nationals.”





It is the first-time in AU history that the women’s team has made the nationals.

Ting shot a final-round 67 to help the 11th-seeded Jaguars edge Ohio State by two shots for the fifth and final spot in the nationals from the Athens regional.

Ting tied for fifth with a 3-under-pa 213 total for the 54-hole event. On the final day, Ting had five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

Teammate Napabhach Boon-In shot a closing 73 to finish tied for 27th. She finished at 223.

AU finished four shots behind fourth-place Ole Miss.

The Jaguars’ Kennedy Carroll finished at 226 and Victoria Zheng at 231 over the par-72, 6,347-yard UGa. layout.

The Jaguars will now play in the national championship tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. That will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club beginning May 19 through May 24.

Host Georgia won the team championship by two shots over top-seeded South Carolina. San Jose State finished third.