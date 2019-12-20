AU Women’s Basketball team wins first conference contest of the season

Augusta, Ga. – The Augusta University Women’s Basketball team won their first conference contest of the season against the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 60-56. The Jags move to 4-5 on the season with a 1-0 conference mark, while the Hurricanes sit at 4-3 overall and are now 0-1 in Peach Belt play.

The Jags were outscored 13-9 in the first quarter. Georgia Southwestern put on an early show, holding Augusta to only two points at the game’s start. The Jags battled back though, to make it close moving forward.

The second period of play was all Augusta. The Jaguars outscored their foe’s 19-4 in the quarter to take a 28-17 lead into the half.

The Hurricanes dropped in a layup to start the action, but then the Jags went to work. Ashley Boulin slipped through the defense to drop in a basket, while Kennedi Manning brought the score within two with a basket of her own.

After Crystal Corely tied the game with a layup, after which Zairya West gave Augusta its first lead of the night, drawing a foul and making the ensuing free throws, making it a 17-15 game.

Augusta’s defense shut things down for nearly the entire quarter, not allowing the Hurricanes to score a point for well over nine minutes, and holding them to just a single basket for the period.

The third quarter was an evenly balanced affair, with both teams nearly matching each other basket for basket. The Jags were able to keep a sizable lead at 45-33 as they narrowly outscored their opponents 17-16 in the stanza.

The fourth quarter was nearly identical to the previous, with the Jags holding of Georgia Southwestern at every turn. The Hurricanes started to make a comeback in the final minute, pulling within five with less than 30 seconds to play. Augusta held strong and picked up the win.

For the game, Augusta shot 23-of-57 (40.4%) from the field and going one-for-nine from downtown. Defensively, the Jags snagged 47 rebounds and managed three blocks.

Manning was an absolute force on the court for the Jags, leading the squad with 18 points on the night and picking up a double-double for the event with 16 rebounds. Kiera Howard had a solid performance for the team, scoring 14 points and going five-of-seven from the field.

Defensively, Manning’s 16 rebounds led Augusta, while her two steals also topped the squad.

The Jags return to action this Saturday when they host the Flagler Saints at 1:30 p.m.