AU men’s basketball holds steady at No. 12 in latest NABC DII poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team remained at the No. 12 spot for the second week in the latest NCAA National Rankings, released by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday afternoon. The Jaguars are now 10-1. No. 12 Augusta is set to take on No. 21 Georgia College on Wednesday night at home in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The game marks Augusta’s first top-25 matchup of the season.

From Head Coach Dip Metress
“Wednesday night we have a battle of two nationally ranked teams in Christenberry Fieldhouse.  Come out and support the Jags.”

The NABC released the poll for the 6th time this season and Augusta remained steady at the 12th spot nationally.  Augusta is now 10-1 for the season. Georgia College broke into the top-25 last week and moved up to the 21st spot in this week’s poll.

The Jags currently have the top offense, defense, and scoring margin in the Peach Belt Conference, averaging 86.2 points an outing while holding teams to an average of 63 points. 

Augusta is now the top-ranked team in the country for Three-point field goal percentage and third in the nation in scoring margin, besting teams by an average of 23.2 points.

Augusta Men’s Hoops host Georgia College on Wednesday. Jan. 5th at 7:30pm for a top-25 matchup. Live stats and video will be available at www.augustajags.com

National Association of Basketball Coaches
NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Rankings
January 4, 2022 (Regular Season Poll #6)

                                                        Record  Points  Last
1. Lubbock Christian, Texas             12-0       395       1
2. Northwest Missouri State             12-1       386       2
3. Nova Southeastern, Fla.               12-0       370       4
4. Chico State, Calif.                         10-0       348       5
5. Minnesota Duluth                         14-0       324       9
6. Cal State San Bernardino             10-1       314       6
7. Mercyhurst, Pa.                            10-1       289       7
8. West Liberty, W.Va.                      10-1       283       8
9. Cal State San Marcos                  10-0       270      11
10. Indiana, Pa.                                 9-1        256      10
11. West Texas A&M                        14-2       252       3
12. Augusta, Ga.                              10-1       224      12
13. Dominican, N.Y.                          9-1        202      14
14. Queens, N.C.                              11-2       173      16
15. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.             10-2       162      17
16. Truman State, Mo.                       9-2        132      19
17. Regis, Colo.                                10-1       124      20
18. Barry, Fla.                                    9-2        115      15
19. Upper Iowa                                 12-2        95       13
20. Hillsdale, Mich.                            9-2         91       21
21. Georgia College                         10-1        86       25
22. Embry-Riddle, Fla.                      11-3        53       18
23. Fairmont State, W.Va.                 9-2         46       24
24. UNC Pembroke                           9-1         41      NR
25. Flagler, Fla.                                 9-2         35      NR

Records through games of Jan. 2, 2022. Last ranking is from Dec. 28, 2021 poll.

First place votes – Lubbock Christian (13), Northwest
Missouri State (2), Nova Southeastern (1).

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Union (Tenn.) 19, Augustana (S.D.) 18, Ferris State 
(Mich.) 15, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 11, Central Oklahoma
10, West Florida 10, Angelo State (Texas) 8, MSU Denver
(Colo.) 6, Bentley (Mass.) 5, Texas-Tyler 4, Black Hills
State (S.D.) 2, Charleston (WV) 2, Emporia State (Kan.) 1.
Dropped out: West Florida (22), Ferris State (23).

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS

