AU Lady Jags continue hot start with dominant win over Benedict, 80-41

AUGUSTA, GA – The Augusta University women’s basketball team won a non-conference game against the visiting Benedict College Tigers 80-41. Augusta improves to 4-1 for the season. Benedict falls to 2-3 for the year.



STANDOUTS

Augusta was dominant against Benedict, outscoring the Tigers by almost 40 points. November Morton led scoring with 19 points. The senior was 4-for-10 from beyond the arc and 7-fo-15 from the field. Fellow senior Zairya West added 14 points and 3 rebounds.



Defensively, Je’Bria Fullwood had 5 steals. Kiera Howard posted 4 steals. Tomiyah Alford led with 6 rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Augusta held Benedict to 34.6% shooting from the field. The Tigers were forced into 30 turnovers and the Jaguars were able to capitalize early. A jumper by Zairya West opened the scoring for the game. A made three-point basket by Benedict’s Ayanna Bey game the Tiger’s their biggest lead of the game with 7:38 left in the first quarter. Augusta tied the game at 10-10 with a basket by Kennedi Manning and was dominant for the rest of the game.

AU outscored their opponent 36-26 in the paint and scored 18 fast break points.

The Jaguars travel to Livingston College on Dec. 1 to take on Livingston College at 5:30pm.

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS