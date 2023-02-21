MELBOURNE, FL – In her first tournament, Augusta University women’s golf freshman Mirabel Ting finished 13-under par to win the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Clun Classic Course Tuesday afternoon. After finishing the tournament tied for the top spot with Michigan State’s Leila Raines, Ting holed out a 54-foot putt in a playoff to earn the title in Melbourne, Florida. As a team, The Jags finished 16th out of 17 teams.

Ting shot under par every round, including a 68 (-4) in the opening round and a tournament-low round 2 score of 67 (-5) on Monday. She followed it with a 68 (-4) on Tuesday to capture the title– the first individual win of her collegiate career.

LSU bested the rest of the field by 9 strokes to win the Moon Golf Invitational at 300-under par. Northwestern took second (-21). The University of Florida finished third (-18).



The Jaguar’s Victoria Zheng tied for 62nd, shooting 73s in the first and second round and shooting a 74 in the final round. Napabhach Boon-In ended 11 over for 78th, Kennedy Carroll tied for 86th, and Chiara Sola tied for 92nd.



Augusta heads to the Ford Invitational February 25th hosted by Yale at Ford Field & River Club in Richmond Hill, Ga.



JAGS @ MOON GOLF INVITATIONAL – FINAL

16 Augusta 288 296 296 880 T1 Mirabel Ting (1) 68 67 68 203 T62 Victoria Zheng (4) 73 73 74 220 78 Napabhach Boon-In (2) 71 79 77 227 T86 Kennedy Carroll (3) 76 79 77 232 T92 Chiara Sola (5) 83 77 78 238

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS