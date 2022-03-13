AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For the first time in 10 years Augusta University hosted the NCAA Southeast Regional Division II Tournament.



The Peach Belt Conference champions played the Belmont Abbey crusaders Saturday at the Christenberry Fieldhouse.



Head coach Dip Metress led the Jaguars to a 28-3 record this season, including 17-0 at home — they continued their home court winning streak Saturday night with a 106 to 77 win against the Crusaders.



Crusaders head coach Dan Ficke spoke about their loss to AU.



” I was proud of our guys efforts and continuing to fight. We didn’t give in, ” Belmont Abbey Head Coach Dan Ficke said.



AU will now advance to the regional semifinals which will be played Sunday back at Christenberry Fieldhouse.