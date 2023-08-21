COURTESY THE GOLF LEAGUE ATLANTA

From LA to Boston to the ATL. A team representing Atlanta and owned by Arthur Blank has been announced as the third club set to compete in the first season of TGL from January.

The Atlanta team will be owned by Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) portfolio, alongside the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United. The official Atlanta TGL team name will be unveiled later this year, along with a brand, staff and playing roster.

Los Angeles Golf Club was the first team to sign up for TGL and was followed by Boston, with Blank’s Atlanta team the third of what will be a six-team league once all clubs have been announced.

The city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia has a rich golfing tradition. The great Bobby Jones, born in Atlanta, GA, was one of the most influential figures in the sport. He co-founded and co-designed Augusta National Golf Club and co-founded the Masters tournament, and Jones’ home course, East Lake Golf Club, has been the permanent home of the TOUR Championship since 2004.

“One of the missions of our golf business is to help grow the game and all of AMBSE is oriented toward representing Atlanta as best we can on and off the fields we compete on,” said Blank.

“We are thrilled to partner with TMRW Sports and be a founding owner in TGL. I see this as an investment to grow the game, deliver an innovative product to avid fans while exposing golf to new, younger audiences, and another way for us to compete for championships for Atlanta. We will put our best foot forward in effort to achieve all three goals and to help TGL achieve success in any way we can.”

Blank’s Atlanta team will be playing alongside Los Angeles Golf Club – owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Olympia Ohanian – and an as-yet-unnamed Boston team, owned by Fenway Sports Group. With Blank now on board as a TGL team owner, the three ownership groups across TGL have a combined sports portfolio that spans the NFL, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS, and NWSL.

The final three TGL teams in the six-team league will be announced over the coming weeks.

“Atlanta and the surrounding areas are home to some of the biggest golf tournaments in the world and tens of thousands of golfers, so we are proud to have this golf-rich part of the country represented in the original TGL ownership group,” said Dick Sullivan, who is CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore and will oversee operations of AMBSE’s entry in TGL.

“All of Arthur’s businesses are driven by a passion for delivering excellence and a competitive spirit that is built on a best-or-nothing philosophy. Our Core Values are central to everything we do and our participation in TGL certainly fits with a goal of innovating continuously to the betterment of the businesses we operate in. And like all our businesses, we will build a robust philanthropic platform with our TGL team that fits our overall investment strategy for golf and cannot wait to start building a team our city and state will be very proud of in all areas.”

The foundation of Blank’s business success was co-founding The Home Depot in Atlanta and helping make it one of the world’s largest and most successful retailers. In addition to his AMBSE team assets, Blank and his team own and operate Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and PGA TOUR Superstore (PGATSS), the largest specialty golf retail chain in the world.

“Arthur Blank is known as one of the best consumer-focused American businessmen of the last half-century. His history of building valuable enterprises, beginning with The Home Depot, and extending to the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is well-documented. His philanthropic endeavors, especially in the Atlanta community, speak volumes about him as a person. He is highly regarded among sports owners as a tremendous business partner and we are honored to have him join TGL as one of our original six team owners,” said TGL CEO Mike McCarley.

“He has been a stalwart supporter of golf at every level and has been engaged throughout much of TMRW Sports’ journey to develop TGL. His expertise in building not only great sports teams, but also strong organizations with his successful business enterprises, is the type of leadership we appreciate and welcome to TGL.”

The TGL Atlanta team will play in five regular season matches against the other TGL teams, followed by semifinals and finals matches. Twelve players committed to play in TGL have previously been announced. They are: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, and Rickie Fowler.

More details on the new TGL team representing Atlanta can be found by visiting tglatlanta.com.