NFL running back Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons is scheduled to host a youth football camp on Fort Gordon, July 14 and 15. The camp will host at least 150 military children in first through 8th grade (ages 6-14) from the Fort Gordon military community. The NFL ProCamps give military kids the opportunity for tips and hands-on instruction from professionals, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers of all skill levels are welcome and will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each participant gets maximum instruction.

Each camp is open to military children in first through eighth grades, including dependents of active-duty service members, retirees and Department of Defense civilians. The camps are open to the first 150 participants who register. Registration information will be provided by each installation.

All participants will take home an autograph card, camp T-shirt, water bottle and P&G samples. Lunch will be provided for free each day after camp, along with complimentary water and snacks throughout the event.