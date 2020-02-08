Area teams advance in region tournaments

Late season push for local-area teams as they make their way through regional tournament on the quest to state.
Boys
Laney 51 Butler 47
Denmark-Olar 79 Williston-Elko 54
Gatewood 58 Briarwood Academy 41
Allendale-Fairfax 23 Whale Branch 62
North Augusta 66 South Aiken 50
Strom Thurmond 57 Gilbert 49
Jefferson Davis Academy 55 St. John’s Christian Academy 67
Midland Valley 48 Brookland-Cayce 50
Saluda 44 Fox Creek 69
Silver Bluff 60 Abbeville 110
Aiken 69 Airport 44
Thomas Jefferson Academy 63 Monsignor Donovan 62
Lakeside 66 Grovetown 63
Ninety-Six 58 Batesburg-Leesville 55
Lincoln County 44 Hancock Central 76
Swainsboro 87 Woodville-Tomkins 54
Girls
Baldwin 58 Burke County 56
Josey 57 Bulter 47
Brentwood 61 Edmund Burke Academy 45
North Augusta 54 South Aiken 25
Aiken 24 Airport 44
Midland Valley 26 Brookland-Cayce 43
Silver Bluff 48 Abbeville 38
Augusta Prep 50 Westminster 52
Thomas Jefferson Academy 49 Monsignor Donovan 45
Evans 51 Grovetown 76
Jenkins Co 31 Calvary 60
Denmark-Olar 61 Williston-Elko 27
Ridge Spring-Moneta 72 Wagener-Salley 31