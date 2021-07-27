ARC football looks to build on historic season in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Academy of Richmond County Musketeers are coming off one of the best seasons in school history. No small feat for a program that has been around since 1902. ARC head coach Lyle Burns and the Musketeers finished with a 10-2 record, a region championship and a second round playoff appearance. Burns is hoping his program can build off their success in 2020.

“I mean you hope it translates, but the truth is that it is a totally new year, new team dynamic and the other team’s players are new too, so you really don’t know what is going to happen,” said Burns. “So you just try and reach your maximum potential with whatever you have.”

ARC will return 10 starters total, including All-CSRA running back Jontavius Curry, who enters his junior season. Quarterback Jackson Murphy is also back for his junior season running the Musketeers’ offense. Burns and his staff are hoping to get the new starters up to speed before the season-opener on August 20 at home against Hancock Central.

“Well the exciting part is that the upside is very high, but you know, you are starting over a little bit,” said Burns. “But they have had a good attitude about it but we think they are going to be okay,” he added.