Aquinas’ Welch named SOCON Offensive Player of the Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Samford quarterback Liam Welch was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches when the conference released its postseason football awards Thursday afternoon.
Welch was also named first team All-SoCon by both the coaches and media. Welch was joined on the coaches’ first team by wide receiver Ty King, defensive lineman Armond Lloyd, safety Chris Edmonds, place-kicker Mitchell Fineran and return specialist Montrell Washington. Washington was also named second team by the coaches as a wide receiver. The other coaches’ second team honorees were offensive linemen Gavin Orr and Mike Williams, defensive lineman Nelson Jordan and linebacker Nathan East. Cooper Frazier and Noah Martin were named to the All-Freshman team.
On the media first team, Welch was joined by Williams, King, Edmonds, Fineran and Washington (RS). Washington was also named to the media’s second team as a receiver, and he was joined by Orr, tight end Michael Vice, receiver A.J. Toney, Jordan and Lloyd.
Welch led the SoCon and ranked second in the nation in total offense per game (424.2 ypg.). He also led the league and ranked fourth nationally in passing yards per game (373.7 ypg.). Welch started six of Samford’s seven games this spring, producing at least 300 passing yards in five of the six contests. He set a school and SoCon record with 570 yards passing in the game against VMI.
Welch was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week twice (March 1 and March 22) during the season. He also earned SoCon Player of the Month honors for both February and March.
King ranked second in the SoCon in receiving yards per game, averaging 87.0 yards per contest. Edmonds led the Southern Conference and tied for second in the nation in total interceptions with four. Lloyd tallied 33 tackles, including 2.5 sacks.
Fineran led the SoCon in scoring, averaging 11.0 points per game. Washington led the SoCon in punt return average at 11.1 yards per return. As a receiver, he caught 27 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Williams and Orr were both key members of an offensive line that helped produce a much-improved running game this season.
Jordan had 22 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. East led the team with 68 tackles, including 32 solo stops. Vice had 23 catches for 293 yards and a touchdown. Toney ranked second in the SoCon in receptions per game, averaging 5.9 per contest.
Frazier stepped in at center this season, and did a tremendous job at a tough position as a freshman. Martin finished the season with 35 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
Samford posted a record of 4-3 during the shortened spring season. The Bulldogs ended the season with an impressive 44-20 win over 23rd-ranked Mercer at Seibert Stadium.
2020-21 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Liam Welch, Gr., QB, Samford
Offensive Player of the Year – Jakob Herres, Jr., WR, VMI
Defensive Player of the Year – Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
Defensive Player of the Year – Stone Snyder, So., VMI
Freshman of the Year – Seth Morgan, QB, VMI
Jacobs Blocking Award – Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., OL, ETSU
Jacobs Blocking Award – Cole Strange, Sr., OL, Chattanooga
Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI
First team offense
QB: Liam Welch, Gr., Samford
RB: Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
RB: Donnavan Spencer, R-Sr., Western Carolina
OL: Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU
OL: Anderson Tomlin, R-So., Furman
OL: McClendon Curtis, Jr., Chattanooga
OL: Marshall Gill, Jr., VMI
OL: Isaiah Helms, So., Western Carolina
TE: Nate Adkins, Jr., ETSU
WR: Ty King, So., Samford
WR: Jakob Herres, Jr., VMI
First team defense
DL: Armond Lloyd, Gr., Samford
DL: Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga
DL: Jordan Ward, Sr., VMI
DL: Michael Mason, So., Wofford
LB: Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
LB: Willie Eubanks III, Sr., The Citadel
LB: Donovan Manuel, R-So., ETSU
DB: Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU
DB: Lance Wise, So., Mercer
DB: Chris Edmonds, So., Samford
DB: AJ Smith, Sr., VMI
First team special teams
PK: Mitchell Fineran, Jr., Samford
P: Matt Campbell, Jr., The Citadel
RS: Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second team offense
QB: Reece Udinski, Sr., VMI
RB: Devin Wynn, Sr., Furman
RB: Deondre Johnson, R-So., Mercer
OL: Haden Haas, R-Jr., The Citadel
OL: Gavin Orr, Jr., Samford
OL: Mike Williams, Sr., Samford
OL: Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga
OL: Nick Hartnett, R-So., VMI
TE: Ryan Miller, Jr., Furman
WR: Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
WR: Reginal Henderson, Sr., Chattanooga
Second team defense
DL: Cameron Coleman, R-So., Furman
DL: DJ McDaniel, Jr., Mercer
DL: Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer
DL: Nelson Jordan, Jr., Samford
DL: Jay Person, So., Chattanooga
LB: Isaac Dowling, Fr., Mercer
LB: Nathan East, Gr., Samford
LB: Ty Boeck, Jr., Chattanooga
LB: Stone Snyder, So., VMI
DB: Parrish Gordon, Gr., The Citadel
DB: Yahsyn McKee, So., Mercer
DB: Ethan Caselberry, Jr., VMI
DB: Tahir Annoor, So., Wofford
Second team special teams
PK: Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU
P: Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman
P: Caleb Dowden, R-So., Mercer
RS: Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
All-Freshman Offense
Ben Brockington, The Citadel
Nathan Storch, The Citadel
Fred Norman Jr., ETSU
Noah West, ETSU
Jacob Johanning, Furman
Ethan Dirrim, Mercer
Ty James, Mercer
Carter Peevy, Mercer
Cooper Frazier, Samford
Seth Morgan, VMI
Irvin Mulligan, Wofford
All-Freshman Defense
Carson Hatchett, The Citadel
Di’Andre Davis, ETSU
Max Evans, ETSU
Alijah Huzzie, ETSU
Nick Kuzemka, Furman
Isaac Dowling, Mercer
Noah Martin, Samford
John Prince, Chattanooga
Quay Wiggles, Chattanooga
Alex Oliver, VMI
Dorian Davis, Western Carolina
Jaquarius Guinn, Western Carolina
All-Freshman Special Teams
Chance Knox, VMI
Jerry Rice, VMI
Paxton Robertson, Western Carolina
2020-21 SCSMA All-Southern Conference Football Team
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Jakob Herres, Jr., WR, VMI
Defensive Player of the Year – Stone Snyder, So., LB, VMI
Freshman of the Year – Carter Peevy, QB, Mercer
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Scott Wachenheim, VMI
First team offense
QB: Liam Welch, Gr., Samford
RB: Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
RB: Donnavan Spencer, R-Sr., Western Carolina
OL: Haden Haas, R-Jr., The Citadel
OL: Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU
OL: Mike Williams, Sr., Samford
OL: Marshall Gill, Jr., VMI
OL: Nick Hartnett, R-So., VMI
TE: Ryan Miller, Jr., Furman
WR: Ty King, So., Samford
WR: Jakob Herres, Jr., VMI
First team defense
DL: Dalton Owens, R-Jr., The Citadel
DL: Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer
DL: Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga
DL: Michael Mason, So., Wofford
LB: Anthony Britton Jr., So., The Citadel
LB: Isaac Dowling, Fr., Mercer
LB: Stone Snyder, So., VMI
DB: Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU
DB: Darius Kearse, Sr., Furman
DB: Lance Wise, So., Mercer
DB: Chris Edmonds, So., Samford
First team special teams
PK: Mitchell Fineran, Jr., Samford
P: Matt Campbell, Jr., The Citadel
RS: Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second team offense
QB: Reece Udinski, Sr., VMI
RB: Devin Wynn, Sr., Furman
RB: Deondre Johnson, R-So., Mercer
OL: Anderson Tomlin, R-So., Furman
OL: John Harris, R-So., Mercer
OL: Gavin Orr, Jr., Samford
OL: Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga
OL: Isaiah Helms, So., Western Carolina
TE: Michael Vice, So., Samford
WR: A.J. Toney, So., Samford
WR: Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford
Second team defense
DL: Carson Hatchett, Fr., The Citadel
DL: Nelson Jordan, Jr., Samford
DL: Armond Lloyd, Gr., Samford
DL: Jay Person, So., Chattanooga
DL: Jordan Ward, Sr., VMI
LB: Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU
LB: Connor Riddle, R-Sr., VMI
LB: Ty Harris, Sr., Western Carolina
DB: Alijah Huzzie, R-Fr., ETSU
DB: AJ Smith, Sr., VMI
DB: Ethan Caselberry, Jr., VMI
DB: Ronald Kent Jr., Jr., Western Carolina
Second team special teams
PK: Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU
P: Timmy Bleekrode, R-So., Furman
RS: Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU
COURTESY SAMFORD ATHLETICS