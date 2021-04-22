Aquinas’ Welch named SOCON Offensive Player of the Year

North Augusta, SC – The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to release the Daily Promotions and ticketing procedures for the 2021 season.

With Opening Night just around the corner, the GreenJackets are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the May Home Games will go on sale Monday, April 26th at 10am online and at the SRP Park Box Office. Tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device. SRP Park is opening at a limited capacity for the first month of the season with approval from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the City of North Augusta. To start the season, there will be sections with socially distanced seating pods and sections with regular capacity. Seats will be sold in single seats options along with pod seating options.