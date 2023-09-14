AQUINAS, GA (WJBF) – Three Aquinas student-athletes went above and beyond for the local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society annual fundraising campaign. This year they raised more money than any group ever has since the campaign begin in Augusta, with a final total of $278,000.

“We had 10 teams in the CSRA and cumulatively all 10 teams were able to raise over $556,000 for our LLS mission,” says Kaitlynn Dunmire, campaign manager for student visionaries for LLS, “every single student that is a part of this really brings something to the table and we’re so incredibly lucky.”

Aquinas athletes Amelia Donald, Frank Anderson, and Davis Perry were recognized for their hard work with a ceremony on Wednesday, where it was announced that they finished 11th in the nation for fundraising. They were understandably shocked and used it as an opportunity to encourage others to get involved.

“I hope they see that it’s for a great cause,” says Frank Anderson, “you’re really helping out the community doing this, and also improving social skills and leadership skills while doing it.”

If you would like to donate or learn more about how to get involved, head to www.lls.org