Aquinas’ Ahmed Hill signs contract with Charlotte Hornets

Former Aquinas High School standout Ahmed Hill has signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets according to an official release from the team. The official release is detailed below:

– Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Ahmed Hill to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

An undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech, Hill averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over 134 appearances in his four-year career. The Augusta, Georgia native ranked 4th in the ACC in minutes played in his senior season for the Hokies, posting averages of 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35 games played (all starts). In his junior season, Hill posted a .625 true shooting percentage which ranked 6th in the ACC. Hill participated in the 2019 MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League as a member of the Brooklyn Nets before signing his two-way contract with Charlotte.