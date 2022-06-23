WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — How much do you know about Wimbledon, the grass-court Grand Slam tennis tournament that begins Monday at the All England Club? Give this AP quiz a try:

1st Round: In what year was Wimbledon first held — and in what year were women first allowed to compete for the singles championship?

a.) 1877 and 1877

b.) 1877 and 1884

c.) 1879 and 1879

d.) 1879 and 1886

2nd Round: French Open champion and No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek enters Wimbledon on a 35-match winning streak. Who was the last woman to compile more consecutive victories on tour?

a.) Venus Williams

b.) Ash Barty

c.) Martina Hingis

d.) Monica Seles

3rd Round: Roger Federer will not be participating in Wimbledon this year as he works to return from a series of knee operations, the most recent shortly after his loss at the All England Club in 2021. When was the last time the Grand Slam tournament Federer has won a men’s-record eight times was held without him?

a.) 1998

b.) 2000

c.) 2002

d.) 2004

4th Round: When 18-year-old American Coco Gauff reached the French Open final this month, she became the third-youngest woman since 2000 to reach the title match at a Grand Slam tournament. Who was the youngest major champion this century?

a.) Maria Sharapova

b.) Kim Clijsters

c.) Jennifer Capriati

d.) Sofia Kenin

Quarterfinals: A rendering of what kind of fruit is perched atop the men’s singles championship trophy at Wimbledon?

a.) Apple

b.) Strawberry

c.) Pineapple

d.) Cherry

Semifinals: Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at Wimbledon for the sixth time. On the previous five occasions, how many times did he lose a match before the semifinals?

a.) Zero

b.) One

c.) Two

d.) Three

Final: How many total Wimbledon titles have Serena Williams and Venus Williams won, adding up their individual totals for singles, doubles (each time they won together counts twice) and mixed doubles?

a.) 10

b.) 15

c.) 20

d.) 25

ANSWERS

1st Round. b. The oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament was first won by Spencer Gore in 1877, but the first women’s championship was not held until seven years later, when Maud Watson won her first of two consecutive titles. Men’s doubles was added in 1884, but women’s doubles — and mixed doubles — did not get added until 1913.

2nd Round. c. Hingis won 37 matches in a row until being beaten by Iva Majoli in the 1997 French Open final.

3rd Round. a. Since making his debut at Wimbledon in 1999, Federer has never missed the tournament until now (it was not held in 2020, when the All England Club canceled competition entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic).

4th Round. a. Sharapova was 17 when she won Wimbledon in 2004 for the first of what would become five Grand Slam titles during her playing career.

Quarterfinals. c. No one seems to know exactly why there is a pineapple atop the trophy, but according to the tournament’s official website, “pineapples were prized as a rare and exclusive food” in the latter half of the 19th century.

Semifinals. b. Coming off two championships in a row at the All England Club, Djokovic lost to Sam Querrey in the third round in 2016. Otherwise, Djokovic’s title defenses have gone this way: one semifinal defeat and four successful runs to another trophy.

Final. d. Serena Williams has 14 total trophies from the All England Club, and Venus Williams has 11. Serena’s collection: seven in singles, six in doubles (all with her older sister) and one in mixed doubles (with Max Mirnyi in 1998). Venus’ collection: five in singles, six in doubles. The siblings also were the singles runner-up four times apiece.

