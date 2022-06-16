BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — How well do you know U.S. Open history? Try this quiz:

1. Who is the oldest U.S. Open champion?

a.) Julius Boros

b.) Hale Irwin

c.) Phil Mickelson

2. Who has the lowest 72-hole score in the U.S. Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Martin Kaymer

3. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to come through sectional qualifying?

a.) Lucas Glover

b.) Michael Campbell

c.) Steve Jones

4. In the three times Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open, he broke par only once in the final round. Name the course.

a.) Torrey Pines

b.) Bethpage Black

c.) Pebble Beach

5. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

6. Name the only player to lose three U.S. Opens in a playoff?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Arnold Palmer

7. What is the name of the U.S. Open trophy?

a.) William Campbell Trophy

b.) Theodore Havemayer Cup

c.) U.S. Open trophy

8. Phil Mickelson has been runner-up six times in the U.S. Open. Where was the only course he had the 54-hole lead to himself?

a.) Winged Foot.

b.) Pinehurst No. 2

c.) Merion

9. Who was the last Us Open champion to win with a 72-hole over par?

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Geoff Ogilvy

c.) Webb Simpson

10. Where was the first U.S. Open played?

a.) Shinnecock Hills

b.) Chicago Golf Club

c.) Newport Country Club

11. Who was the last player to win in his U.S. Open debut?

a.) Francis Ouimet

b.) Jack Fleck

c.) Jerry Pate

12. Who is the only player with all four rounds in the 60s at a U.S. Open without winning?

a.) Rickie Fowler

b.) Robert Garrigus

c.) Brooks Koepka

13. Who was the last U.S. Open champion to never break par in any round?

a.) Hale Irwin

b.) Geoff Ogilvy

c.) Michael Campbell

14. Who has the longest active streak of never finishing out of the top 10 at a U.S. Open with a minimum of five appearances?

a.) Xander Schauffele

b.) Jon Rahm

c.) Scottie Scheffler

15.. Which player lost the largest 54-hole lead in U.S. Open history?

a.) Mike Brady

b.) Greg Norman

c.) John Schlee

16. Name the only player to finish under par in three straight U.S. Opens.

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Lee Janzen

c.) Curtis Strange

17. Tiger Woods won the most lopsided major championship in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. What was his margin of victory?

a.) 12 shots

b.) 15 shots

c.) 10 shots

18. Who won the first U.S. Open in Massachusetts?

a.) Francis Ouimet at The Country Club

b.) Fred Herd at Myopia Hunt

c.) Walter Hagen at Brae Burn

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. b

3. a

4. c

5. b

6. c

7. c

8. c

9. a

10. c

11. a

12. c

13. b

14. a

15. a

16. c

17. b

18. b