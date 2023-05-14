TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division.

Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron’s goal to come back into the game in the opening period.

Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between the pads of goaltender Dominik Horvath.

Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch finished the scoring with a goal each in the third period.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman while Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada.

After Jan Drozg’s goal put Slovenia ahead in the opening period, Canada answered with a three-goal second period in Group B in the Latvian capital Riga.

Carcone equalized with a wrist shot 1:13 into the frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph rallied Canada to a 2-1 lead and Milan Lucic doubled the advantage on a power play.

Weegar and McBain had one each in the third before Drozg reduced the deficit to 5-2 with his second.

The United States next faces Germany on Monday while Canada plays Slovakia.

OTHER GAMES

Par Lindholm and Patrik Nemeth had a goal and assist each for Sweden to rout Austria 5-0 and Patrick Russell scored 1:43 into overtime for Denmark to edge France 4-3 in Group A.

In Group B, Dominik Kubalik scored twice on power plays to lead the Czech Republic over Kazakhstan 5-1 and Switzerland shut out Norway 3-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports