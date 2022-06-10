AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter did not have forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Tyler Adams dress Friday night for a World Cup warmup against 170th-ranked Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League, giving a pair of regulars the day off against a relatively weak opponent.

The No. 15 U.S. made eight changes to the starting lineup from last weekend’s 0-0 exhibition draw against 13th-ranked Uruguay, keeping only defender Aaron Long, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Jesús Ferreira.

Matt Turner took over from Sean Johnson in goal, Reggie Cannon from DeAndre Yedlin at right back, Cameron Carter-Vickers from Walker Zimmerman at central defender, Antonee Robinson from Joe Scally at left back and Kellyn Acosta from Adams in defensive midfield.

Luca de la Torre replaced Yunus Musah in midfield, and Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris were on the wings instead of Pulisic and Tim Weah.

Defender Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress due to hamstring soreness.

Long and Carter-Vickers — a son of former NBA player Howard Carter — became the 20th center back pairing since Berhalter was hired in December 2018. McKennie captained the U.S. for the third time.

The U.S. has just three more warmups ahead of the World Cup — on Tuesday at 74th-ranked El Salvador in the Nations League, and exhibitions planned for Europe on Sept. 23 and 27 against Asian opponents not yet announced.

At the World Cup in Qatar, the U.S. opens Group B against 18th-ranked Wales on Nov 21, plays No. 5 England four days later and close the first round against 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.

